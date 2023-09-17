WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport police believe that two carjackers followed a driver home, assaulted them in their garage and then stole their Aston Martin.

The car was stolen at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The Aston Martin, along with a blue BMW the suspects followed them in, were last seen driving north on Route 8.

The two suspects “forcibly removed” the victim from the car, according to police. The victim had minor injuries.

Police have not provided a physical description for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.