Police: Cold weather may have lead to street sweeper’s death

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say Friday’s frigid weather may have contributed to the death of a street sweeper whose body was found after an early morning accident.

The 47-year-old victim was discovered at about 5:30 a.m. by police responding to a report that a small sweeper vehicle had crashed into the side of a building at the Southbury Green shopping center.

Police say the man was lying on the ground outside the cab of the sweeper and could have been unconscious for an extended time in temperatures hovering around 0 degrees Fahrenheit before he was found.

His name was not released.