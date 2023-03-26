BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old was shot while riding in a car through a Bridgeport neighborhood, according to police.

Police initially received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:20 a.m. Saturday that picked up on 10 gunshots, according to police. About an hour later, the 19-year-old college student from New York showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The bullet had grazed him, and he was released from the hospital soon afterward. He told police that he was in a vehicle with some friends in the North End when he heard the gunshots and realized he’d been shot.

Police note that the area he was shot in is adjacent to the Reservoir/Whiskey Hill area and “a significant amount of park/open space area,” along with Lake Forest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 581-5203 or a tip line at (203-576-TIPS.