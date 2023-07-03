WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old Danbury man is facing multiple charges after he crashed into equipment that was paving in a construction zone on Friday, according to police.

Stalyn Pucha Alvarracin was not injured in the crash. His five charges include endangering a highway worker and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He has since been released on a $250 bond.

Wilton police received a call at about 11:30 p.m. Friday that a red Mazda was swerving into incoming traffic outside of Wilton, according to authorities. Police tried to stop the vehicle when it was later spotted in a construction zone at the intersection of Catalpa Road and Danbury Road.

The Mazda then crashed into a tandem roller that was actively paving the road, according to police.

Alvarracin failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol level of .1715, according to police.