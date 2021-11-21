Police investigate 2-car collision on Summer Street in Stamford

by: Hannah St. Jean

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car collision on Summer Street late Saturday night is under investigation.

At 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, the Stamford Fire Department responded to a car crash in the area of 885 Summer Street.

The collision involved two cars.

Two people were treated for minor injuries by Stamford Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services.

Stamford Police are investigating the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay connected with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.

