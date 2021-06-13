Police investigating after 23-year-old man found shot, killed in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was found fatally shot in the parking lot at the Marriott Residence Inn Saturday night.

At approximately 11:33 p.m., Shelton Police and emergency medical services responded to 1001 Bridgeport Ave, the Marriot Residence Inn, on the report of a male shot in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and located the male who was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Shelton Detectives and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad.

Officials from the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

