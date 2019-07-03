Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Danbury on Wednesday morning.

Police arrived on scene of the incident at a behavior health facility in the area of Old Ridgebury Road and Reserve Road.

According to police, an adult white man in his thirties was wielding two knives and refused to drop his weapon despite officers’ commands. Police had responded to the facility after reports that the suspect was assaulting people.

Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour said in a press conference, “The male had a large knife in each hand. When officer is encountered the male he refused all orders to stop and drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter the male was shot by a Danbury police officer.”

The man’s condition is unknown at this time but police say that he is in the hospital.

No officer was injured in the incident.

Mayor Mark Boughton says that there is no danger to residents living in the area.

We have a police officer involved shooting on Old Ridgebury Rd off of exit 2. Old Ridgebury is closed for now. Police officer is ok. More details to follow. #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) July 3, 2019

Old Ridgebury Rd will remain closed for several hours while the State Police investigate. There is no danger to residents living in this area. #Danbury https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) July 3, 2019

Old Ridgebury was closed for several hours.

The police activity also closed the Exit 2A off ramp on Interstate 84 westbound.

The Danbury Fair Mall will be open Wednesday evening for the fireworks show, there will be extra security at the mall.

State Police responded to assist and will be doing a follow up investigation into the incident.

