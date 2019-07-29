Police investigate puppy sale at Danbury pet store

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after several puppies were sold under false pretenses from a Danbury store on Saturday.

Police say that officers responded to Puppy Kisses, at 128 Federal Road, after management reported that twenty to thirty puppies were missing from the business, which were presumed stolen.

An investigation later revealed that the puppies had actually been sold by store employees under false pretenses for $100 each.

Now police are asking anyone who purchased a puppy or any merchandise from Puppy Kisses on Saturday, July 27th, to contact detectives at (203) 797-4667.

The incident remains under investigation.