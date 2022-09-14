DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A triple shooting has shut down I-95 south between exit 18 in Westport to exit 10 in Darien.

Darien police contacted state police around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, reporting three victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle off of exit 10.

State police said the driver was traveling on I-95 south between Bridgeport and Darien when the driver of another vehicle came up next to it, and someone started shooting.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

State police major crimes detectives are investigating what they believe was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.

State police ask drivers to take an alternate route. View News 8’s Live Traffic Camera here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.