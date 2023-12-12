BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Children and Families and the Bethel Police Department are investigating after Bethel High School said it received a “very serious report” about an assistant coach.

The coach’s name and sport have not been publicly disclosed. Neither have the claims.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families told News 8 that it could not release details of the investigation under state and federal law. News 8 has reached out to police, who have not yet responded to a request for more information.

The two agencies began investigating after receiving the report from the school on Nov. 8.

“We are so grateful that students came forward with their report,” a message from administration to parents reads. “While this individual is no longer in our employment, we want to ensure that we are providing our students with the skills they need to identify when boundaries are being crossed and how to report an incident (no matter how small) to a trusted adult.”

The district has partnered with the Center for Empowerment to put on assemblies about how to address predatory and grooming behavior, according to the letter. The assemblies will take place in the new year.

“We are also asking for your help,” the letter reads. “Please talk to your children about reporting to you or a trusted adult when they do not feel comfortable. We would also like to elicit your support in letting the administration know if you feel an issue needs to be investigated. Sometimes parents and students assume that we may be aware of a situation when we are not.”