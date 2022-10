NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are investigating an assault that allegedly occurred at a football game on Sunday.

Police said around 1 p.m., the alleged assault happened on the Brien McMahon High School football field during a game.

Norwalk police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or recorded the incident to contact Officer Salley at jsalley@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent here.