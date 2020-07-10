Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday night on State Street and Park Avenue.

Police say on Thursday at 9:10 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue.

The driver of a yellow 2005 Suzuki DRZ400 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Street at a high rate of speed. As the motorcyclist approached the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue, a woman was crossing State Street on foot.

The motorcycle struck the woman and also ejected the driver. during the crash.

The woman was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later died from her injuries. She was an elderly woman from Bridgeport

The driver of the Suzuki motorcycle is a 34-year-old man from Bridgeport. He was also transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The identification of the woman and the man have not been revealed yet.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Officer Cynthia Dolyak) at 203-576-7640.