Police investigating overnight stabbing, robbery incidents in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police are investigating a robbery and a stabbing that happened overnight.

Police say a man called at 11 p.m. Saturday saying he had been robbed while attempting to deposit money at a People’s Bank on Boston Avenue. Police say the man told them someone pushed him to the ground and stole his money, wallet, and lunch, then ran toward Rt. 25.

Then, just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a woman went to Saint Vincent’s Hospital after she had been stabbed. The woman told police she was stabbed in the back near Fairbridge Commons and the Klein Memorial Area.

We’re told she was stabbed twice but is expected to be OK.

Police say the suspects also stole her money.

If you know anything about either of these incidents call Bridgeport Police.