Police investigating several overnight shootings in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men in Bridgeport have non-life threatening injuries after three separate shootings from Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police said one victim was shot on Beechwood Avenue; they say he is not cooperating with police.

Another victim was shot on Reservoir Avenue. He tells police he was struck by gunfire from a vehicle that drove by and fired shots.

As for the third shooting, police are trying to determine where it happened. The victim in that shooting could not talk to officers because he had a breaking tube in his throat.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Bridgeport police.

