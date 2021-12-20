Police investigating social media threat toward Stratford middle school

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a threat posted on social media Monday directed toward a middle school in Stratford.

An anonymous user posted the following message just before 5 p.m. on Twitter:

The post did not specify a specific middle school in the town.

The Twitter account now seems to have been taken down.

Stratford Police Captain Frank Eannotti released the following statement Monday night:

“The Stratford Police Department takes all threats seriously and we are actively investigating the incident. We have been working closely with the Stratford Board of Education and plans are in place to ensure the safety of our students and faculty.”

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.