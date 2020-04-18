Live Now
Police investigating untimely death of resident in Fairfield

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_81705

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — Fairfield Police conducted an untimely death investigation Saturday morning.

Police responded to a home in the area on an initial welfare check at approximately 10:03 a.m., however, officers then discovered a middle-aged female decedent in the residence.

Detectives from the Fairfield Police Department are conducting an investigation into this incident to determine if foul play was a factor. However, police believe it was an isolated scenario.

Individuals with information on this incident are asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840.

