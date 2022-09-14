STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon faces a gun charge after he said he shot his girlfriend, who allegedly tried to stab him, Tuesday night at a Stamford apartment.

Stamford police said 40-year-old Anthony Vines told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that his girlfriend, 36-year-old Stephanie Guirand, tried to stab him and that he shot her. Responding officers found Vines outside the apartment building on Woodside Green.

Officers and emergency responders found Guirand in the bedroom with a single gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators seized several items from the apartment, including a knife and firearm. As a convicted felon, Vines is prohibited from having a gun. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Stamford police said they are investigating Guirand’s death as a homicide. Vines is not facing any additional charges in this case at this time.

Vines was arraigned Wednesday and held on a $500,000 bond.