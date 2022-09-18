BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was struck in the face with a firearm and robbed Sunday morning, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

The robbery allegedly occurred around 3:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Capital Avenue. The victim told police the alleged thieves stole his wallet, cellphone and shoes.

The robbers were described as “three black male parties wearing masks,” according to Bridgeport police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for anyone with additional information to contact them at 203-576-TIPS.