MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A smoke shop in Monroe was found to be illegally selling drugs, according to police.

Officers began to receive complaints that Area 51 Smoke Shop was selling marijuana and other illegal substances. There were also claims that drugs were being sold to juveniles.

Numerous undercover purchases were then conducted, and it was discovered that the shop was also not in compliance with various state labor and tax laws, according to police.

This prompted the execution of a search and seizure warrant where they confiscated four pounds of loose marijuana, close to 1,000 THC products like vape devices, pre-rolled cigarettes and containers of THC gummy products, in addition to $10,000.

These products can only be sold at authorized dispensaries, which Monroe does not have.

The smoke shop was not authorized to sell any THC products and will face administrative penalties from the state. According to police, criminal charges are pending.