NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old New Fairfield High School employee is facing multiple charges after police said she sent a student unsolicited sexual pictures and sexually assaulted them.

School administrators contacted the New Fairfield Police Department on Jan. 17 to report information about “possible inappropriate contact” between Andie Rosafort and a student, according to Connecticut State Police. Police have not disclosed the student’s age or gender.

A person told police the student had left a gathering, and then had returned and was acting odd, according to police. A friend then learned that the student left to meet for a sexual encounter with Rosafort.

The student told police they’d been messaging Rosafort on social media for several months, and had received unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos, according to Connecticut State Police. Rosafort had also asked the student for pictures of themselves.

Rosafort asked the student to meet with her during the gathering, drove to pick them up and had sexual contact with them, according to police. The student said they “felt uncomfortable,” got out of the vehicle, and then went back to see their friends, who helped them block Rosafort on social media.

Detectives found several screen recordings of explicit videos of Rosafort on the student’s phone, according to officials. Similar photos and videos were also found on Rosafort’s phone.

Police received a warrant for her arrest on Friday. She turned herself in on Monday.

She has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer and risk of injury to a minor. She has been released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

News 8 has reached out to see if Rosafort still works for the school, and what her role was.