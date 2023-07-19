NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A vape shop in Norwalk was found selling psychedelic mushrooms and illegal amounts of marijuana, according to police.

Authorities executed a search and seizure warrant on Tuesday at Smoke House 1 on Connecticut Avenue. They found over one kilogram of marijuana, several hundred products containing higher levels than the legal limit of THC, psychedelic mushrooms, fraudulent medical marijuana decals and other forms of drug paraphernalia.

Yazid Abdulmalek Mohammed, an employee at the shop, was arrested on drug possession charges in connection to the investigation.

He’s being held on $25,000 bond and is due in court on July 31.