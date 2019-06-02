Fairfield

Estranged husband and girlfriend arrested as investigation into missing mom continues

News 8's Bob Wilson provides a comprehensive look into the investigation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - It started with a missing mother in New Canaan, and it has now turned into a full-blown criminal investigation that spans local, state and federal law enforcement.

Two people have been arrested as investigators were searching a house in Farmington, looking for Jennifer Dulos, who is missing.

It was a massive police presence at the home, which is an about a mile from the Dulos family home.

State police swarmed a property in Farmington looking for Jennifer Dulos, missing mother of five. 

On Saturday night, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, along with Michelle Troconis, had been arrested for tampering with evidence and hindering the prosecution.

They await arraignment Monday morning.

The investigation was in full swing about a mile from the Doulos home. State, local, and federal law enforcement are investigating this case as the community watches on.

"They went to school with the kids, so it's kind of like we didn't know them too closely, but it's when you know somebody in town and it's just right around you, it's scary!" Tess Clark of Farmington said.

The story has now gotten national attention as the mother of five just disappeared from her home in New Canaan.

In the last 48 hours, it has been a statewide investigation from New Canaan to Farmington to Hartford where State Police entered into a storm drain and searched dumpsters, using canines to smell for blood evidence and gun residue.

Detectives went street by street looking for video surveillance, witnesses or anything that would give them answers as to what happened to the mother of five. 

Police conducting criminal investigation for woman missing from New Canaan

"It's just hard to imagine. I have three kids and nine grandchildren, and if one of them lost their parents, I would feel so bad for them," Vincent Sgroi of Farmington added.

With the arrests, the disappearance, the search and the investigation, the peaceful neighborhoods in Farmington are on edge.

Two vigils were held on Sunday for the Dulos family.

