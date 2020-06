Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are investigating a fatal car crash that took place early Monday morning.

Officials say just after midnight on Monday, officers responded to East Avenue and Sunset Hill Avenue for a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, police found a car had struck a tree and had heavy damage. The lone driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has yet to be identified.

The accident remains under investigation.