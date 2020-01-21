Police: Plumber pawned tools stolen from boss

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A plumber working at a Connecticut mall has been charged with stealing nearly $15,000 worth of his boss’ tools and pawning them.

Police said Monday that 38-year-old Mark Bene, of Wallingford, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree larceny. He was held on $30,000 bond pending a Jan. 27 court appearance according to court records. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

Bene’s employer told police he noticed tools going missing from a locked box kept at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk in November. Police investigated and found that Bene sold power tools and materials to pawn shops across Connecticut.