Police receive hundreds of tips as search for New Canaan mom continues at Avon pond

Police say that they have received more than 475 tips from as far away as Australia and 80 videos in connection to the disappearance of a New Canaan mom.

On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Police Dive Team were searching a water skiing pond in Avon, where Fotis Dulos reportedly brought his children to train, as the search for his estranged wife continues.

Fotis Dulos was seen going for a jog on Wednesday morning along Deercliff Road in Avon, one day after being released from jail in connection to his estranged wife’s disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos, has been missing for 19 days. A spokesperson for the family of Jennifer Dulos, released a statement Tuesday evening on her disapparence:

The statement says, in part,

“Jennifer’s family, friends, and above all her children are living in limbo—missing her embrace, her lilting laugh, her bedtime backrubs, her gentle strength. Please know that the children are safe and loved and supported in every respect. But more than anything in the world, they long to know where their mother is.”

Earlier in the week, New Canaan police launched a website dedicated to finding Jennifer Dulos. For more information or to submit a tip, click here.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24. Her husband, Fotis Dulos, is charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

On Tuesday, he posted a $500,000 bail. He is now back at his home in Farmington.

The prosecution says they believe they have a strong case against Dulos, confirming they found Jennifer’s blood mixed with Fotis’ DNA in her New Canaan home.

However, Fotis’ attorney says the timeline does not make sense.

“He would have had to confront Miss Dulos in the garage, or some other part of the house kill her, try to clean up and dispose of the body in broad daylight well along a well populated section of the state, and get back to Farmington, and that seems implausible,” Norm Pattis, Defense Attorney.

We asked attorney Norm Pattis why Fotis was seen dumping bloody sponges in Hartford on the night of Jennifer’s disappearance. Pattis says that’s an anomaly he cannot account for.

The girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis, was also in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Her defense attorney went after the media and the public, saying they convicted his client before trial.

“I am deeply disappointed and disturbed to read how some of you, and I repeat, some of you have been, in my opinion, unfair and inaccurate in your reporting. I don’t need to remind you that Michelle Troconis is presumed innocent,” Andrew Bowman, Defense Attorney.

Troconis is back in court July 18th while Dulos is back in court August 2nd.

After Dulos and Troconis were in court, the lawyer for the mother of Jennifer Dulos appeared in the same courthouse.

85-year-old Gloria Farber is fighting for full custody of her five grandchildren. Fotis argued to keep current custody arrangements ‘in place’. His attorney is calling into question their mother’s parenting skills.

The judge says a ruling will come down in the coming days.

News 8 spoke to Dr. Amy Alamar, who says the Dulos children are going through trauma. She says with their mother missing they are experiencing loss and fear.

Dr. Alamar also says kids love routines and they thrive in a structured environment so the small unknowns can be difficult.

News 8’s Sarah Cody co-hosts the Parenting Beyond Headlines Podcast with Dr. Alamar. To hear the latest episode, Talking about dealing with grief and loss, click here.

