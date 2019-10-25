Bridgeport synagogue evacuated due to bomb threats

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating two bomb threats that were called in to a Bridgeport synagogue on Friday afternoon.
At around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the Congregation B’NAI Israel, at 2710 Park Avenue, after two bomb threat calls were received.
The building has been evacuated at this time.
Officers are on scene investigating and have requested a bomb dog. The State Police bomb squad have also been put on standby.
There are no further details at this time.
