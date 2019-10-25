Bridgeport synagogue evacuated due to bomb threats

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating two bomb threats that were called in to a Bridgeport synagogue on Friday afternoon.

At around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the Congregation B’NAI Israel, at 2710 Park Avenue, after two bomb threat calls were received.

Bomb threat update: The building has been evacuated. BPD has requested the assistance of a bomb dog. #bptpd #bptpolice — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) October 25, 2019

The building has been evacuated at this time.

Officers are on scene investigating and have requested a bomb dog. The State Police bomb squad have also been put on standby.

1411hrs, BPD received 2 bomb threat calls directed at 2710 Park Ave(Congregation B’NAI Israel). Bridgeport Police are on scene investigating. State Police bomb scene has been put on standby. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) October 25, 2019

There are no further details at this time.

