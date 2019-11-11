Police respond to fatal car collision in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident over the weekend on Route 15 South in Trumbull.

According to police, two cars collided on Route 15 South near Exit 50 Sunday night. One of the involved cars lost control and struck a wooden beam guardrail. The car then rolled over and ejected the driver. Police identified the ejected driver as Pamela Maestri-Howes, 59 of Easton. She was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, 26-year-old Joseph Tetu of Trumbull, reported minor injuries and refused medical treatement at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

