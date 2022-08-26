NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a child on Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., an unknown vehicle was driving northbound on Westview trail in New Fairfield. State police said a juvenile pedestrian ran out of his yard and into the roadway, where the car struck him. The driver immediately fled the scene.

The juvenile is reported to only have minor injuries from the crash, officials said.

This incident is still under investigation by police due to the car fleeing the scene. Police said the car is described as being black with tinted windows, and could possibly be a Honda.

Officials are asking that anyone with information on this crash contact the New Fairfield Resident Troopers officer at (203) 312-5701.