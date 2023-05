TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly fired a gunshot at a mall in Trumbull.

Monday, around 6:30 p.m., Trumbull police responded to reports of a gunshot at Trumbull Mall. According to police, two teens were leaving the mall when one of them dropped a gun, causing it to shoot into the ceiling. No one was injured.

Police said the two teens ran from the mall, and they are still searching the area for the suspects.

No more information is available at this time.