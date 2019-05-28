Fairfield

Police search for woman missing from New Canaan

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:54 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:01 AM EDT

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from New Canaan since last Friday. 

New Canaan police say that they are working with Connecticut State Police in their investigation to locate 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen on Friday, May 24th.

According to police, Dulos was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban.  Officers released a photo of a vehicle that is the same make, model and color, but not the exact vehicle driven by Dulos.

 

Investigators are now asking anyone who had contact with Dulos on Friday or who has any information regarding her disappearance to contact them on their tip line at  203-594-3544. 

