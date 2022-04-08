BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bridgeport are searching for a person of interest after an 11-month-old was taken from a park Friday night.

It happened on Wordin Avenue and Hanover Street. A call came in around 7:15 p.m. indicating a child’s biological father came to the park and took the child while it was playing. Police said the child’s foster parent brought the child to the park.

Bridgeport police alerted state police and surrounding police departments and are looking for a person of interest, identified as 30-year-old James Douglas, the child’s father. Police said he is operating a maroon 2014 Honda Civic with Connecticut license plate BE36105.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 11-month-old Jalayjah Douglas. She is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is around 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line (203) 576-TIPS or contact their nearest police department.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.