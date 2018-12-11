Police seek suspect accused of using counterfeit bills in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Counterfeit $100 bills are being used at stores in Danbury.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Back in early November, the bogus bills were used at the Danbury Fair Mall and at a Walgreens.

Anyone with information or who knows about other incidents is asked to call Danbury police.

