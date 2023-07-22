NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Crash Reconstruction Unit in Norwalk is looking for a witness to a fatal accident involving a moped Friday night, according to police.

Norwalk PD responded to an accident call near the intersection of Maple St. and Van Buren Ave. at 9:58 p.m. on Friday. After arriving on the scene officers found two vehicles: a moped and an SUV.

The driver of the moped suffered from significant injuries and was transported to Norwalk Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The second driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is strongly encouraged to contact the lead investigator, Officer Taylor Equi, at (203) 854-3035 or leave an anonymous tip at (203) 854-3111.