Police: Student arrested in connection with social media threat toward Fairfield school

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a student in connection with a social media threat made toward a school in Fairfield.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Fairfield police said they were notified by FBI New Haven of a possible threat made toward a school in the town on the app Yik Yak.

Police said the FBI was notified of the anonymous message by Yik Yak. School administrations were notified and investigation ensued regarding the credibility of the threat.

Police said they identified the individual allegedly responsible for posting the message as a juvenile student enrolled in the Fairfield Public School system. That student was arrested and is in police custody, according to police.

According to police, there is no active threat against any Fairfield school or any students or staff at this time.

“We understand that incidents such as these may leave students and parents feeling unsettled. As a result, there will be an increased police presence at Fairfield schools tomorrow, January 21, 2022,” police said.

Investigation remains ongoing.