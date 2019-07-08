Breaking News
Police to shed light on Danbury officer-involved shooting

Fairfield

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Danbury can expect an update on Monday from police on the officer-involved that took place in Danbury last week.

State Police say a man attacked people at a rehabilitation center on Old Ridgebury Road on Wednesday, They say he wouldn’t list to commands when they ordered him to drop the two large knives he was holding.

The man was conscious and alert after being shot by Danbury police.

No officers were injured during the incident.

