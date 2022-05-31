NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three unlocked cars were stolen in New Canaan over the past week during daylight, police said.

On May 27, New Canaan police responded to Carter Street to investigate two stolen cars just before 10 p.m. Officers spoke with owners of a 2020 Audi A8 and a 2020 Mercedes Benz GLS, who both were attending a barbeque at a home on Carter Street and had parked in the driveway. Police said both cars were left unlocked with the keys inside, and one of the stolen cars contained lacrosse equipment, as well as a wallet with an ID and credit cards.

Officers said the 2020 Audi A8 was recovered in Meriden on May 30 around 6:35 a.m.

On Monday, police responded to a home on Canoe Hill Road just before 5 p.m. to investigate a stolen 2021 Lexus RX350, which was parked in the driveway unlocked with keys inside.

The same day, officers were dispatched to Hoyt Farm Road for a report of a suspicious person on the property around 8:32 p.m. Police believe the suspect intended to steal a car, but was scared away once he saw a video camera.

Police are urging residents to lock their cars and take the keys with them. Additionally, police warned drivers to secure valuables and never leave anything important in their car, as drivers’ licenses and credit cards are easily stolen.

Anonymous tips can be made to the NCPD by downloading the “MYPD” app on an iPhone or Android and searching for “New Canaan.”