WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Wilton Police arrest woman for DUI after she is seen swerving on highway.

Friday, May 19, Wilton Police pull over Cynthia Gleason, of North Salem, NY, after she is seen crossing the double yellow line, and almost hitting other cars in oncoming traffic.

According to police, they administered a Field Sobriety Test on Gleason, and her blood alcohol content (BAC) was .1430 and .1428. She was placed under arrest and charged with:

Operation under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Failure to drive in a proper lane

Gleason posted $25 of her $250 bond, and was released with a court date of May 31, at 10 a.m. at Stamford Superior Court.