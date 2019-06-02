Political leaders gathering in Newtown for rally on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, along with Governor Ned Lamont, will be in Newtown on Sunday afternoon.

They'll be taking part in ant-gun violence rally.

The rally is taking place at the Newtown Middle School from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This rally is just one many taking place around the country for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

