(WTNH) – A controversial secret recording that shows a local school administrator talking about discriminating against Catholics, conservatives, and older teachers is making headlines across the state and country.

Cos Cob Elementary School assistant principal Jeremy Boland has been placed on administrative leave amid several investigations.

News 8 spoke with the founder of Project Veritas, which is the company that released the controversial video.

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, says the video has been viewed millions of times on their website and social media. News 8 is choosing not to show the video for legal reasons.

In the video, you can see Boland sitting in multiple restaurant settings with a woman asking him questions. You can hear Boland, who did not know he was being recorded, allegedly admit to discriminating against Catholics, conservatives, and older teachers, and saying he refuses to hire them.

“If you’re lying, cheating, stealing, scamming the taxpayers, or lying to the parents of Connecticut, we will find out, we will film you, and we will make you famous,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe was met with cheers at a bombshell news conference in Greenwich on Wednesday.

“We’re a non-profit organization. We’re an investigative news organization. We expose waste, fraud, abuse, corruption, dishonesty, and self-dealing, and we’re doing a story on teachers and principals,” O’Keefe said.

Part of that story is a hidden camera video of Boland allegedly admitting to discriminating against teachers of a certain age, region, and political view, and teaching new educators, “how to think” in a progressive way.

“Why is this man hiding this information from people was the first reaction I had. And the second reaction was an obligation was to publish it and to follow up and do more investigate work on this, and create a series about what’s happening in our schools,” O’Keefe said.

The video has led to an investigation by the Greenwich Board of Education, the Connecticut Attorney General, and the Greenwich first selectman Fred Camillo, who is launching an investigation of his own. Camillo is investigating to see if hiring discrimination is a pervasive problem in the school district.

“As bad as this is, and no one is happy about it, you want to make sure there’s an opportunity there to fix something, that you do it,” Camillo said.

Camillo says he’s received countless messages and calls from concerned and upset residents. In the meantime, Boland is on administrative leave.

“I think we need more transparency. I think we need to know how children are being taught. I hope there’s an effort of transparency and I hope these whipsaws others and creates a catalytic effect,” O’Keefe said.

There are more videos expected to be released of educators in other states.

Project Veritas is known as a far-right non-profit that uses undercover videos to embarrass the media, politicians, and others and has had lawsuits filed against them.