Proposal for school in Fairfield for teens and adults with learning disabilities

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - The state appeals court has overturned Fairfield's rejection of a proposed school for teens and adults with severe learning disabilities.

Neighbors opposed it because of traffic concerns. On Thursday, a panel of the court ruled that Fairfield's Plan and Zoning Commission was wrong in 2015 when it denied the application.

The judges said there was no evidence traffic from the school would create hazards. They ordered the application to be approved.

