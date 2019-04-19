Fairfield

Proposal for school in Fairfield for teens and adults with learning disabilities

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 06:01 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 06:01 AM EDT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - The state appeals court has overturned Fairfield's rejection of a proposed school for teens and adults with severe learning disabilities.

Neighbors opposed it because of traffic concerns. On Thursday, a panel of the court ruled that Fairfield's Plan and Zoning Commission was wrong in 2015 when it denied the application.

Related: Report on impact of school resource officers in Connecticut schools released

The judges said there was no evidence traffic from the school would create hazards. They ordered the application to be approved.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center