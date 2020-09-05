Protesters demand justice for Soulemane, shooting investigation update in Bridgeport Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Demonstrators in Bridgeport want justice for Mubarak Soulemane, who was fatally shot by a state trooper in West Haven earlier this year.

They gathered across the street from State Police Troop G Saturday afternoon.

It’s been over 170 days since the State’s Attorney Office began its investigation. Protesters are demanding a decision on the case.

Murbarak’s sister, Mariyann, told News 8, “We just want to apply more pressure and let them know we’re not sleeping and we’re still here. We’re going to keep fighting for that justice and that accountability and for them to do the right thing.”

Soulemane was shot and killed by trooper Brian North after an alleged carjacking and police chase that ended in West Haven.

State Police say Soulemane was armed with a knife. Soulemane’s loved ones say he had mental illness.

Trooper North remains on desk duty as the investigation continues.