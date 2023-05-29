BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire broke out on Hancock Avenue in Bridgeport Monday morning, displacing nine people.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to Hancock Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for a heavy fire on the third floor. The Fire Incident Commander declared it a working fire and upgraded the incident to a second alarm.

At one point, all firefighters were ordered to evacuate the structure, though the fire department was able to get the fire under control and extinguished.

The Red Cross is assisting nine occupants of the building.

The blaze is currently being investigated by the fire marshal.