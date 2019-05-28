REDDING PD: searching for man connected to at least one car break-in

Photo: Redding police department

REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) - Redding police are looking for a man that broke into a car on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the vehicle was parked along by an access trail to the reservoir on Newtown Turnpike, near Glen Road.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. the suspect smashed the rear driver's side window and took a bag from the back seat.

A similar accident took place a few miles into Easton along Route 58 around the same time, police said.

One of the victims was able to capture a photo of the suspect with an interior car camera.

If you recognize the suspect, call Redding police.

