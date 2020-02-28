Regional Hospice to create hospice wing for pediatric patients

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Regional Hospice in Danbury will be adding a floor dedicated to pediatric patients near the end-of-life.

“The new wing is focused on providing a comforting respite for children that enter the center, with plans for a beautiful starry-skied ceiling, a comfortably designed environment, and beds that have the ability to go out on the patio to bring patients into nature,” the website states.

Cynthia Roy, President and CEO of Regional Hospice, lost her best friend Leslie to leukemia when she was 16. When Leslie was sick, she didn’t have the opportunity to go outside. Roy said that’s one thing she would like to change.

“One of the things that was so difficult for Leslie is that she couldn’t get outside when she was dying,” Roy said. “So, when I wanted to build the center, I knew that one of the things that was integral and one of the most important things we had to do was to have a center where beds could actually go out on the patio and go into the garden and patients could feel the sunshine on their face, and that was one of the most important things for me.”

Roger Ferris, the founding principal of Roger Ferris + Partners, is working alongside Roy to create the wing.

In a video produced by Regional Hospice, he said, “I want a child to feel embraced the minute they enter the building. It’s comforting and uplifting and happy. To think about creating that space that could be the respite at the end of one’s life or the sort of final weeks of one’s life and what that space needs to be and embody is a privilege.”

The designs can be found on Regional Hospice’s website.