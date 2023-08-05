TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – Trumbull Mall will implement a new curfew policy beginning Saturday, according to the Trumbull First Selectman.

The curfew is a response to community feedback and came as a result of several meetings between mall management, Trumbull Police and the First Selectman, Vicki Tesoro.

Following the meetings, it was decided that from 4:00 p.m. to closing all mall visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 while inside the mall. Supervising adults should be prepared to present proof of age with a valid ID.

Other guidelines listed were:

One 21+ adult may accompany up to four youths, excluding children 10 and under.

All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult.

Supervising adults are responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.

Those lacking proper identification or proof of age may be asked to leave the property

Trumbull Mall Management released a statement on the curfew saying, ”Our goal with this new protocol is to maintain a consistent standard of safety and security throughout the mall at all hours.”