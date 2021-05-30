Residents displaced following 2-alarm fire on Olive Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are battling a second alarm fire Sunday night in Bridgeport.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications told News 8, they received multiple calls regarding a structure fire in the 300th block of Olive Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Bridgeport police updated the call to a second alarm fire.

The nature and number of any injuries is unknown at this time.

An unknown number of residents have been displaced. The Red Cross is on the way to assist those displaced.

This is still considered an active fire as of 7:50 p.m.