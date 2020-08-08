Residents in Norwalk frustrated, left wondering when their power will be restored

NORWALK, Conn. (WABC) — Many sections of Fairfield County are still dark four days after Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for much of the state. In Norwalk, 8,000 Eversource customers are among the numbers still in the dark Friday.

Ronald Fodor, 86, life-long Norwalk resident, told WABC Friday he and his wife have been getting by with a generator – a must to charge his wheelchair.

Like so many Connecticut residents this week, the couple has been frustrated by the excruciatingly long wait to get their power back.

Toni, Ronald’s wife, said it’s been ugly. But as if on cue, the couple got their electricity back Friday morning.

The utility says it has 700 crews throughout the state with significant help on the way.

The outages aren’t limited to more rural areas. Just a few blocks from Norwalk City Hall, traffic lights dark, buildings without power. Residents are still left wondering when the lights will turn back on.