Restaurants welcoming customers back inside for Phase 2 after months closed amid COVID

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants across the state have been more than ready to welcome customers inside to dine since they closed months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday, as Phase 2 of reopening Connecticut begins, customers are seeing new health safety measures in place inside those restaurants.

La Fortuna, an Italian restaurant on Main Street in Stratford, has been ready for Day 1 of Phase 2. Manager Alex Gjeka crafted plexiglass partitions by hand. The dividers enclose individual tables and are adjustable for bar seating depending on how many people belong to a party.

At restaurants we checked on, it’s been a slow but steady start to indoor dining.

La Fortuna says they had a healthy crowd at lunch. They’ve brought in professional deep cleaners and all staff are trained and versed on the cleaning plan.

“Besides everything else my family works here. My family lives here. I live here with my wife and the kids. We spend 16 hours 7 days a week. And then for the customers…we want everybody to feel safe and not to have any problems.”

At Zoi’s in New Haven, the cafe was bustling with regulars, some ordering takeout or dining outside, but also choosing to dine-in.

Diner John appreciated the built in cross ventilation, spaced out tables, and social distancing markers.

“We’re keeping our distance, people have masks on, it’s the smart thing to do,” he said.

At Cast Iron Chef, owner Attilio Marini says safety is the priority.

“Nobody wants to see a spike go up so we all have to work together, be patient, and understand that we’re all in this together,” he said.