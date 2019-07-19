Retiring Greenwich police sergeant works shift with three officer sons

GREENWICH, Conn. (ABC NEWS)–Police officers often say they are a brotherhood, and that’s certainly true in Greenwich.

Sergeant Michael O’Connor speaks very highly of his three sons, Willam, Mike Jr. and Patrick, that are on the police force alongside him.

“I’m very proud of them,” Sergeant O’Connor said.

They are the only active father-3 child combination in Connecticut, among a handful in the country.

Sgt. O’Connor is now retiring. To celebrate, he went on patrol with his boys for the first time.

Patrick said, “At the end of the day, he’s our dad you always want to make your dad proud, it was definitely a great experience we won’t see again.”

The boys say their dad was their idol, growing up.

Patrick added, “All of my memories of him are in uniform, pulling up in a cruiser and we’d always be on the back porch waiting for dad to come home for dinner.”

He always did. Before coming to the Greenwich department, William and Patrick were officers elsewhere in the state and Michael Jr. was in business.

For the past year, this has been home.

Mike Jr. said, “What drew me to the career as a hole was the sense of family.”

Sgt. O’Connor’s last day on the job is July 31, but he’s not going far; he’ll still have a gun and badge. He said if the department needs him, he’ll be there in a second.

As for sleepless nights, Sgt. O’Connor said the one thing he always tells his sons is ‘be careful’.