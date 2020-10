Conn. (WTNH) — A $3,500 rewards is being offered for tips concerning a possible serial robber.

Robberies have been reported in Shelton, Fairfield, Norwalk, Danbury, and Westport over the past month.

Police think the same robber did all five.

He was seen driving the same car during each robbery; they think it’s a blue Hyundai Elantra Sport.

If you have a tip, call Fairfield Police.